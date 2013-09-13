FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher, boosted by Intel
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2013 / 8:03 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher, boosted by Intel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday and the S&P 500 registered its best weekly gain in two months, helped by gains in Intel, though investors remained cautious as the Federal Reserve is expected to scale back its stimulus next week.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 75.26 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,375.90. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 4.56 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,687.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.22 points, or 0.17 percent, at 3,722.18.

For the week, the Dow rose 3 percent, the S&P rose 2 pct and the Nasdaq rose 1.7 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.