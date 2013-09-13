US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher, boosted by Intel

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday and the S&P 500 registered its best weekly gain in two months, helped by gains in Intel, though investors remained cautious as the Federal Reserve is expected to scale back its stimulus next week.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 75.26 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,375.90. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 4.56 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,687.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.22 points, or 0.17 percent, at 3,722.18.

For the week, the Dow rose 3 percent, the S&P rose 2 pct and the Nasdaq rose 1.7 percent.