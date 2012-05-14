FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down on euro zone, China
May 14, 2012 / 8:05 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down on euro zone, China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slid on Monday as investors dealt with the one-two punch of worsening political upheaval in the euro zone and the possibility that China’s economy may be softening more than previously thought.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 125.25 points, or 0.98 percent, to end unofficially at 12,695.35. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index slid 15.04 points, or 1.11 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,338.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 31.24 points, or 1.06 percent, to close unofficially at 2,902.58.

