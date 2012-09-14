FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends higher for 4th day
#Market News
September 14, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends higher for 4th day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight session on Friday to close out the week at nearly five-year highs after the Federal Reserve took bold action to spur the economy, a move that could buoy equities in the coming months.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 53.51 points, or 0.40 percent, at 13,593.37. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 5.78 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,465.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 28.12 points, or 0.89 percent, at 3,183.95.

