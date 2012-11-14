US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower on fiscal uncertainty

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled to their lowest levels since late July on Wednesday, driven by uncertainty over U.S. budget negotiations and an escalation of violence in the Middle East.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average slid 184.92 points, or 1.45 percent, to end unofficially at 12,571.26. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 19.03 points, or 1.38 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,355.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 37.08 points, or 1.29 percent, to close unofficially at 2,846.81.