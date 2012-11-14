FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower on fiscal uncertainty
#Market News
November 14, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower on fiscal uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled to their lowest levels since late July on Wednesday, driven by uncertainty over U.S. budget negotiations and an escalation of violence in the Middle East.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average slid 184.92 points, or 1.45 percent, to end unofficially at 12,571.26. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 19.03 points, or 1.38 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,355.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 37.08 points, or 1.29 percent, to close unofficially at 2,846.81.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
