REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sets new records; large-caps rally

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose to fresh highs on Tuesday as investors picked up large-cap companies’ shares on the expectation that central bank stimulus will help drive the rally further.

The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 123.57 points, or 0.82 percent, to end unofficially at a record 15,215.25. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index jumped 16.57 points, or 1.01 percent, to finish unofficially at a record 1,650.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 23.82 points, or 0.69 percent, to close unofficially at 3,462.61.