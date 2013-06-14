FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower for day and week on stimulus worries
June 14, 2013 / 8:06 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower for day and week on stimulus worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday to close their third negative week in four as concern lingered over whether the world’s central banks will soon begin to rein in stimulus programs.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 105.90 points, or 0.70 percent, to end unofficially at 15,070.18. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 9.64 points, or 0.59 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,626.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 21.81 points, or 0.63 percent, to close unofficially at 3,423.56.

For the week, the Dow fell 1.2 percent, the S&P 500 lost 1 percent, and the Nasdaq slid 1.3 percent. All three U.S. stock indexes ended Friday’s session with their third week of losses out of the past four.

