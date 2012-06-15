FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up on hopes ahead of Greek election
June 15, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up on hopes ahead of Greek election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Friday to close a second straight week of gains on hopes of collective action from global central banks if Sunday’s election in Greece triggers market turmoil.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 115.26 points, or 0.91 percent, to end unofficially at 12,767.17. The S&P 500 Index gained 13.73 points, or 1.03 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,342.83. The Nasdaq Composite added 36.47 points, or 1.29 percent, to close unofficially at 2,872.80.

