US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends down as fiscal battle looms
November 15, 2012 / 9:11 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends down as fiscal battle looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended moderately lower on Thursday as the prospect of a drawn-out battle over impending tax and spending changes left investors wary, while Wal-Mart tumbled after disappointing forecasts.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 29.49 points, or 0.23 percent, at 12,541.46. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 2.26 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,353.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.87 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,836.94.

