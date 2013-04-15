FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sinks on commodities selloff, Boston blasts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
April 15, 2013 / 8:10 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sinks on commodities selloff, Boston blasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 posted its worst day in more than four months on Monday, as big drops in the price of gold and other commodities triggered a broad selloff in equities.

The three major U.S. stock indexes extended declines in afternoon trading after reports of explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 265.86 points or 1.79 percent, to end unofficially at 14,599.20. The S&P 500 lost 36.48 points or 2.30 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,552.37. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 78.46 points or 2.38 percent, to close unofficially at 3,216.49.

