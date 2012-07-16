FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends down on economy fears
July 16, 2012 / 8:06 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends down on economy fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - A surprise decline in June retail sales was the latest worrying sign from the economy, pushing stocks slightly lower on Monday, but Citigroup shares limited losses after it reported earnings.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 49.95 points, or 0.39 percent, at 12,727.14. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 3.17 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,353.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.53 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,896.94.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
