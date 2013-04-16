US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher as gold rebounds, earnings help

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, a day after their worst decline since November, as gold prices rebounded and earnings from Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson improved the outlook for first-quarter results.

The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 157.58 points, or 1.08 percent, to end unofficially at 14,756.78. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 22.21 points, or 1.43 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,574.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 48.14 points, or 1.50 percent, to close unofficially at 3,264.63.