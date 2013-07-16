US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips, ending S&P 500's eight-day rally

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks eased in low volume on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 snapping its eight-day winning streak after disappointing sales from Coca-Cola. Investors turned cautious on the day before the Federal Reserve chairman’s congressional testimony.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.33 points, or 0.21 percent, to end unofficially at 15,451.93. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 6.25 points, or 0.37 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,676.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 8.99 points, or 0.25 percent, to close unofficially at 3,598.50.