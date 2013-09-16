FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St mostly up as Summers withdraws, Apple down
#Market News
September 16, 2013 / 8:02 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St mostly up as Summers withdraws, Apple down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Monday after former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers withdrew as a candidate for Federal Reserve chairman, removing market uncertainty about what was shaping up to be a contentious confirmation process.

The Nasdaq was lower, pressured by a 3.2 percent drop in Apple Inc shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 117.88 points, or 0.77 percent, at 15,493.94. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 9.62 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,697.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.34 points, or 0.12 percent, at 3,717.85.

