US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on weak energy prices
September 17, 2012 / 8:06 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on weak energy prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday in light trading after a rally that drove the S&P 500 last week to its highest level in nearly five years and as falling oil prices hit energy shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 40.19 points, or 0.30 percent, to close unofficially at 13,553.18. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index shed 4.58 points, or 0.31 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,461.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 5.28 points, or 0.17 percent, to end unofficially at 3,178.67.

U.S. October crude oil futures fell $2.38 to settle at $96.62 a barrel.

