#Market News
May 17, 2013 / 8:11 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P end at records in Wall St's 4th week of gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks continued their climb into uncharted territory on Friday, racking up the fourth week of gains in a row as encouraging economic data prompted investors to pick up shares of growth companies. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 finished Friday’s session at record highs.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average shot up 121.18 points, or 0.80 percent, to end unofficially at 15,354.40. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 15.65 points, or 0.95 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,666.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 33.72 points, or 0.97 percent, to close unofficially at 3,498.97.

For the week, the Dow rose 1.6 percent, the S&P 500 climbed 2 percent and the Nasdaq advanced 1.8 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
