US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on Bernanke's flexible timing
#Market News
July 17, 2013 / 8:12 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on Bernanke's flexible timing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the timeline for winding down the U.S. central bank’s stimulus program was not set in stone.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 18.67 points, or 0.12 percent, to end unofficially at 15,470.52. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 4.65 points, or 0.27 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,680.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.50 points, or 0.32 percent, to close unofficially at 3,610.00.

