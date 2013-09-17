FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher on Fed hopes
September 17, 2013 / 8:03 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher on Fed hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday on expectations the Federal Reserve will make only moderate changes to stimulus measures, which have been highly supportive of stocks and other assets, at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.33 points, or 0.23 percent, at 15,530.11. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 7.26 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,704.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 27.85 points, or 0.75 percent, at 3,745.70.

