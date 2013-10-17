FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at record high after Washington deal
October 17, 2013 / 8:09 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at record high after Washington deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday as investors regained confidence in the market following a last-minute deal to avoid a U.S. default, but weak earnings from IBM and Goldman Sachs pulled the Dow industrials slightly lower.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.98 points, or 0.03 percent, at 15,369.85. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 11.36 points, or 0.66 percent, at 1,732.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.72 points, or 0.62 percent, at 3,863.15.

The S&P’s close eclipsed the previous record of 1,725.52, reached on Sept. 18.

