US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends down after sloppy Facebook debut
May 18, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends down after sloppy Facebook debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday after a sloppy debut by Facebook Inc spoiled hopes that a spectacular open for the most-anticipated stock sale in years would brighten the mood in what has been a gloomy month for markets.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 73.11 points, or 0.59 percent, at 12,369.38. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 9.64 points, or 0.74 percent, at 1,295.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 34.90 points, or 1.24 percent, at 2,778.79.

