US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech trumps euro woes, Nasdaq ends up about 1 pct
June 18, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech trumps euro woes, Nasdaq ends up about 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq gained nearly 1 percent on Monday, propelled by a rally in Apple and other big-cap tech stocks. But fears that Europe’s debt crisis is in danger of becoming worse pressured the wider market.

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 25.35 points, or 0.20 percent, to end unofficially at 12,741.82. But the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 1.94 points, or 0.14 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,344.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 22.53 points, or 0.78 percent, to close unofficially at 2,895.33.

