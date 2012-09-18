FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat, FedEx outlook weighs
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 8:05 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat, FedEx outlook weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended flat on Tuesday after bellwether FedEx cut its profit forecast and investors pulled back after last week’s rally on the central bank’s latest stimulus plan.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 11.69 points, or 0.09 percent, to end unofficially at 13,564.79. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 1.87 points, or 0.13 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,459.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index inched down just 0.87 of a point, or 0.03 percent, to close unofficially at 3,177.80.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.