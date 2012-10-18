FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down after Google's snafu
October 18, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down after Google's snafu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with technology stocks hit hard after Google disappointed investors with earnings results that were inadvertently released during the trading day.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average dipped 8.06 points, or 0.06 percent, to end unofficially at 13,548.94. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index slipped 3.57 points, or 0.24 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,457.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 31.26 points, or 1.01 percent, to close unofficially at 3,072.87.

