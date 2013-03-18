FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower on Cypriot bailout plan
#Market News
March 18, 2013 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower on Cypriot bailout plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Monday, after a plan to tax bank accounts in Cyprus to help pay for the country’s bailout stoked worries that it could threaten the stability of financial institutions in the euro zone.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 62.05 points, or 0.43 percent, to end unofficially at 14,452.06. The S&P 500 lost 8.60 points or 0.55 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,552.10. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.48 points or 0.35 percent, to close unofficially at 3,237.59.

