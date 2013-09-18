FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends at record, Fed maintains stimulus
September 18, 2013 / 8:07 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends at record, Fed maintains stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied to record highs on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve surprised investors and decided against trimming its bond-buying stimulus program, which has fueled Wall Street’s rally of more than 20 percent this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,676.17, according to the latest data. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 20.67 points, or 1.21 percent, at 1,725.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 37.94 points, or 1.01 percent, at 3,783.64.

Most market participants were expecting the central bank to begin a withdrawal of the bond-buying program by about $10 billion a month.

