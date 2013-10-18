FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2013 / 8:06 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at record high on strong earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed at a record high for the second consecutive day on Friday as positive earnings from Google, Morgan Stanley and others lifted investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 24.98 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,396.63, according to the latest available data. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 11.23 points, or 0.65 percent, at 1,744.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 51.13 points, or 1.32 percent, at 3,914.28.

For the week, the Dow rose 1 percent, the S&P was up 2.4 percent and the Nasdaq advanced 3.2 percent.

