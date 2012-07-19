FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St rises, S&P 500 at 2 1/2-month high
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 8:11 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St rises, S&P 500 at 2 1/2-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday for a third straight day, with the S&P 500 at a 2-1/2 month high as earnings from technology companies as well as hopes for more monetary stimulus outweighed weak economic data.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.66 points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,943.36. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 3.73 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,376.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.30 points, or 0.79 percent, at 2,965.90.

