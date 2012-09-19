FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 ends up after 2 days of losses
September 19, 2012 / 8:05 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 ends up after 2 days of losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as investors dipped back into the market after the recent pullback from a rally that had driven the S&P 500 up to just shy of a five-year high.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 13.01 points, or 0.10 percent, to end unofficially at 13,577.65. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 1.74 points, or 0.12 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,461.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.82 points, or 0.15 percent, to close unofficially at 3,182.62.

