US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies on budget talk bets
November 19, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies on budget talk bets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks advanced for a second day on Monday as investors were encouraged by the early atmosphere surrounding talks to tackle the U.S. “fiscal cliff.”

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 207.58 points, or 1.65 percent, at 12,795.89. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 27.00 points, or 1.99 percent, at 1,386.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 62.94 points, or 2.21 percent, at 2,916.07.

The S&P 500 closed above its 200-day moving average for the first time since Nov. 7.

