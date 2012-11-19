US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies on budget talk bets

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks advanced for a second day on Monday as investors were encouraged by the early atmosphere surrounding talks to tackle the U.S. “fiscal cliff.”

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 207.58 points, or 1.65 percent, at 12,795.89. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 27.00 points, or 1.99 percent, at 1,386.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 62.94 points, or 2.21 percent, at 2,916.07.

The S&P 500 closed above its 200-day moving average for the first time since Nov. 7.