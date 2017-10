NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as this year’s ongoing surge in merger activity suggested investors were still finding value in the market even as indexes hovered near five-year highs.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 53.22 points, or 0.38 percent, at 14,034.98. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 10.96 points, or 0.72 percent, at 1,530.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 21.56 points, or 0.68 percent, at 3,213.59.