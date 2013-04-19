FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St bounces back, tech shares lead
April 19, 2013

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St bounces back, tech shares lead

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday as earnings from Google and other companies boosted technology shares, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the S&P 500 from suffering its worst week since November.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.37 points or 0.07 percent, to end unofficially at 14,547.51. The S&P 500 gained 13.64 points or 0.88 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,555.25. The Nasdaq Composite added 39.69 points or 1.25 percent, to close unofficially at 3,206.06.

For the week, the Dow and the S&P 500 each fell 2.1 percent and the Nasdaq lost 2.7 percent. It was the largest weekly percentage decline of the year for all three indexes.

