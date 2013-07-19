FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 closes at record despite tumbling tech
July 19, 2013 / 8:11 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 closes at record despite tumbling tech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq composite index fell on Friday as disappointing results from Microsoft and Google dragged down the technology sector, but the S&P 500 index edged up to finish at a record high.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 4.65 points, or 0.03 percent, to 15,543.89, the S&P 500 gained 2.72 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,692.09 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 23.66 points, or 0.66 percent, to 3,587.61.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.5 percent, the S&P added 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq fell 0.3 percent.

