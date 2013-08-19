FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down for 4th session; eyes on Fed
#Market News
August 19, 2013 / 8:07 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down for 4th session; eyes on Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday, with each of the major indexes falling for a fourth straight session as investors were hesitant to make new bets ahead of an expected slowing by the Federal Reserve of its stimulus.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 72.42 points, or 0.48 percent, at 15,009.05. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 9.93 points, or 0.60 percent, at 1,645.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 13.69 points, or 0.38 percent, at 3,589.09.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.