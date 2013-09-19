FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends slightly lower; Apple lifts Nasdaq
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2013 / 8:04 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends slightly lower; Apple lifts Nasdaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks retreated slightly on Thursday in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s surprise decision to keep its stimulus intact, which had lifted the S&P 500 to a record high.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 40.39 points, or 0.26 percent, at 15,636.55. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 3.18 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,722.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.74 points, or 0.15 percent, at 3,789.38.

The Nasdaq was kept in positive territory by Apple Inc shares, which rose 1.6 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.