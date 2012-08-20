FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 20, 2012 / 8:05 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends flat after 6 wks of gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Monday on signs of fatigue after a six-week run of gains as the European Central Bank quelled speculation about the form of market intervention that may be taken to stem the region’s debt crisis.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.56 points, or 0.03 percent, at 13,271.64. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 0.08 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,418.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.38 points, or 0.01 percent, at 3,076.21.

