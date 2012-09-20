FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends down slightly but off day's lows
#Market News
September 20, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends down slightly but off day's lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 finished marginally lower on Thursday, but was able to rebound from most of the day’s losses, a sign that investor sentiment remains generally positive despite several weak manufacturing surveys from around the world.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.20 points, or 0.14 percent, to end unofficially at 13,597.16. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index inched down 0.78 of a point, or 0.05 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,460.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 6.66 points, or 0.21 percent, to close unofficially at 3,175.96.

