US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rebounds on some "cliff' progress

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S stocks rebounded from early losses on Thursday, as stocks caught a bit of buying action after Republican House Speaker John Boehner said he would keep working on a solution to the “fiscal cliff” while also slamming President Barack Obama’s approach to budget talks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 59.75 points, or 0.45 percent, to end unofficially at 13,311.72. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 7.88 points, or 0.55 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,443.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.02 points, or 0.20 percent, to close unofficially at 3,050.39.