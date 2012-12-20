FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rebounds on some "cliff' progress
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2012 / 9:11 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rebounds on some "cliff' progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S stocks rebounded from early losses on Thursday, as stocks caught a bit of buying action after Republican House Speaker John Boehner said he would keep working on a solution to the “fiscal cliff” while also slamming President Barack Obama’s approach to budget talks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 59.75 points, or 0.45 percent, to end unofficially at 13,311.72. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 7.88 points, or 0.55 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,443.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.02 points, or 0.20 percent, to close unofficially at 3,050.39.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.