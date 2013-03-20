US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes up after Fed keeps stimulus

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday and snapped a three-day losing streak for the S&P 500 as the Federal Reserve reassured investors that it would keep supporting the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 55.98 points, or 0.39 percent, to finish unofficially at 14,511.80. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 10.38 points, or 0.67 percent, to end unofficially at 1,558.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 25.09 points, or 0.78 percent, to close unofficially at 3,254.19.