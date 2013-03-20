FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes up after Fed keeps stimulus
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2013 / 8:06 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes up after Fed keeps stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday and snapped a three-day losing streak for the S&P 500 as the Federal Reserve reassured investors that it would keep supporting the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 55.98 points, or 0.39 percent, to finish unofficially at 14,511.80. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 10.38 points, or 0.67 percent, to end unofficially at 1,558.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 25.09 points, or 0.78 percent, to close unofficially at 3,254.19.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.