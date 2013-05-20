FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends near flat; correction worry rises
#Market News
May 20, 2013 / 8:16 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends near flat; correction worry rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Monday with indexes hovering near record levels as concerns about a correction cut earlier gains that were boosted by acquisition activities.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average declined 19.12 points, or 0.12 percent, to finish unofficially at 15,335.28. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index slipped 1.18 points, or 0.07 percent, to end unofficially at 1,666.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2.53 points, or 0.07 percent, to close unofficially at 3,496.43.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
