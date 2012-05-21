FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up, snaps 6-day losing streak
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up, snaps 6-day losing streak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Monday to snap a six-day losing streak on the S&P 500, rebounding from equities’ biggest weekly drop in almost six months, but Facebook slumped in its second session after a disappointing debut.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 135.25 points, or 1.09 percent, at 12,504.63. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 20.78 points, or 1.60 percent, at 1,316.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 68.42 points, or 2.46 percent, at 2,847.21.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.