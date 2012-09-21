US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat, slightly down on week

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed flat on Friday, erasing earlier gains that came on hopes that Spain would seek a bailout.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 17.31 points, or 0.13 percent, to end unofficially at 13,579.62. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dipped 0.11 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,460.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 4.00 points, or 0.13 percent, to close unofficially at 3,179.96.

Shares of Apple rose 0.2 percent to $700.10, off a record high of $705.07, reached after the iPhone 5 went on sale around the world.

For the week, the Dow unofficially fell 0.1 percent, the S&P lost 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq fell 0.1 percent.