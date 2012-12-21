FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls after budget talks debacle
#Market News
December 21, 2012 / 9:15 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls after budget talks debacle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks finished lower on Friday, after a Republican plan to avoid the “fiscal cliff” failed to gain sufficient support on Thursday night, draining hopes that a deal would be reached before 2013.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 120.88 points or 0.91 percent, to end unofficially at 13,190.84. The S&P 500 lost 13.54 points or 0.94 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,430.15. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.38 points or 0.96 percent, to close unofficially at 3,021.01.

For the week the Dow gained 0.4 percent, the S&P 500 added 1.2 percent and the Nasdaq gained 1.7 percent. It was the best week in the last four for both the Nasdaq and the benchmark S&P 500.

