US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower on growth worries
February 21, 2013 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower on growth worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Thursday and the S&P 500 posted its worst 2-day loss since November after reports cast doubt over the health of the U.S. and euro-zone economies.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 46.92 points, or 0.34 percent, to end unofficially at 13,880.62. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index slipped 9.53 points, or 0.63 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,502.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 32.92 points, or 1.04 percent, to close unofficially at 3,131.49.

