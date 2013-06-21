FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends mostly higher in late rebound
June 21, 2013 / 8:08 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends mostly higher in late rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks mostly rose in a late rebound on Friday, with the Dow and S&P 500 ending two days of heavy losses, though traders continued to fret over planned changes to the Federal Reserve’s easy money policy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 44.31 points, or 0.30 percent, at 14,802.63. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 4.45 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,592.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 7.39 points, or 0.22 percent, at 3,357.25.

For the week, the Dow fell 1.8 percent, the S&P lost 2.1 percent and the Nasdaq declined 1.9 percent.

