US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat after volatile session

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed mostly flat after a volatile late-day period on Tuesday, with weakness in material and energy shares offsetting strength in financials.

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 1.82 points, or 0.01 percent, to end unofficially at 12,502.66. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index inched up just 0.64 of a point, or 0.05 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,316.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 8.13 points, or 0.29 percent, to close unofficially at 2,839.08.