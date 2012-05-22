FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat after volatile session
May 22, 2012 / 8:05 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat after volatile session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed mostly flat after a volatile late-day period on Tuesday, with weakness in material and energy shares offsetting strength in financials.

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 1.82 points, or 0.01 percent, to end unofficially at 12,502.66. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index inched up just 0.64 of a point, or 0.05 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,316.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 8.13 points, or 0.29 percent, to close unofficially at 2,839.08.

