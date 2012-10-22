FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P end flat after late bounce
October 22, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P end flat after late bounce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Dow industrials and the S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after a late-day bounce, as worries about slower global growth hitting corporate sales were offset by earnings that beat expectations.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average inched up 2.38 points, or 0.02 percent, to end unofficially at 13,345.89. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index edged up just 0.62 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,433.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 11.33 points, or 0.38 percent, to close unofficially at 3,016.96.

