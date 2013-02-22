FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-HP lifts Wall St but S&P posts year's first down week
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2013 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-HP lifts Wall St but S&P posts year's first down week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday as Dow component Hewlett-Packard surged on strong results and Ben Bernanke’s reported comments eased fears the Fed would curtail stimulus measures.

The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 119.95 points, or 0.86 percent, to end unofficially at 14,000.57. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index advanced 13.18 points, or 0.88 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,515.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 30.33 points, or 0.97 percent, to close unofficially at 3,161.82.

But for the week, stocks ended mixed: The Dow edged up 0.1 percent, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq lost nearly 1 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.