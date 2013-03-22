US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher on Cyprus relief, Nike jumps

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday on optimism that a deal to bail out Cyprus could be reached and as Nike shares rallied after stronger-than-expected results.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 90.54 points or 0.63 percent, to close unofficially at 14,512.03. The S&P 500 gained 11.09 points or 0.72 percent, to 1,556.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.40 points or 0.70 percent, to close unofficially at 3,245.

For the week, the Dow dipped just 0.01 percent, the S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq edged down 0.1 percent.