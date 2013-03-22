FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher on Cyprus relief, Nike jumps
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2013 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher on Cyprus relief, Nike jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday on optimism that a deal to bail out Cyprus could be reached and as Nike shares rallied after stronger-than-expected results.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 90.54 points or 0.63 percent, to close unofficially at 14,512.03. The S&P 500 gained 11.09 points or 0.72 percent, to 1,556.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.40 points or 0.70 percent, to close unofficially at 3,245.

For the week, the Dow dipped just 0.01 percent, the S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq edged down 0.1 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.