FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up, buoyed by Microsoft, Caterpillar
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2013 / 8:16 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up, buoyed by Microsoft, Caterpillar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, led by gains in the Nasdaq after reports that activist investor ValueAct Capital took a $2 billion stake in Microsoft , while a jump in the shares of Caterpillar helped buoy the Dow industrials.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.66 points or 0.14 percent, to end unofficially at 14,567.17. The S&P 500 gained 7.25 points or 0.47 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,562.50. The Nasdaq Composite added 27.50 points or 0.86 percent, to close unofficially 3,233.55.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.