US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up, buoyed by Microsoft, Caterpillar

NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, led by gains in the Nasdaq after reports that activist investor ValueAct Capital took a $2 billion stake in Microsoft , while a jump in the shares of Caterpillar helped buoy the Dow industrials.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.66 points or 0.14 percent, to end unofficially at 14,567.17. The S&P 500 gained 7.25 points or 0.47 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,562.50. The Nasdaq Composite added 27.50 points or 0.86 percent, to close unofficially 3,233.55.