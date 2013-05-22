FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends lower after Fed minutes
#Market News
May 22, 2013 / 8:07 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends lower after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed some officials were open to tapering large-scale asset purchases as early as at the June meeting.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 81.18 points, or 0.53 percent, at 15,306.40. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 13.86 points, or 0.83 percent, at 1,655.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 38.82 points, or 1.11 percent, at 3,463.30.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
