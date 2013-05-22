US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends lower after Fed minutes

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed some officials were open to tapering large-scale asset purchases as early as at the June meeting.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 81.18 points, or 0.53 percent, at 15,306.40. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 13.86 points, or 0.83 percent, at 1,655.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 38.82 points, or 1.11 percent, at 3,463.30.