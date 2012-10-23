FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops on poor corporate results
October 23, 2012

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops on poor corporate results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday as a trio of disappointing earnings from Dow components seemed to confirm concerns about the slow global economy and its impact on corporate results.

DuPont, 3M Co and United Technologies all declined following results. DuPont was off 7.9 percent to $45.85 while United Tech fell 1.7 percent to $76.48 and 3M lost 3.2 percent to $89.98.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 149.98 points, or 1.12 percent, at 13,195.91. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 13.33 points, or 0.93 percent, at 1,420.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 31.00 points, or 1.03 percent, at 2,985.95.

